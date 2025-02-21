A large-scale fire was extinguished in Poltava region after a Russian strike on an industrial facility: the consequences were shown
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers of the State Emergency Service have extinguished a large fire at an industrial facility in Poltava region after a Russian strike. A total of 87 rescuers and 34 pieces of equipment were engaged in the firefighting, with no casualties.
In Poltava region, rescuers have extinguished a large-scale fire caused by a Russian strike on an industrial facility, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on Friday, showing the aftermath, UNN reports.
Details
"As a result of a Russian strike on an industrial facility, a large-scale fire broke out," the State Emergency Service said in a statement.
"Rescuers have extinguished a large-scale fire in Poltava region caused by an enemy strike," the State Emergency Service said.
As indicated, 87 rescuers and 34 pieces of equipment, including a fire turbine robot, were involved in extinguishing the fire.
"There were no casualties," the statement said.
