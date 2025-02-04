ukenru
Rescue operations have been completed in Izyum after Russian strike: what is known about the consequences and casualties

Rescue operations have been completed in Izyum after Russian strike: what is known about the consequences and casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25190 views

As a result of a ballistic missile strike on the center of Izyum, 38 people were injured, including a 15-year-old girl. Five people were killed, administrative buildings and a residential building were damaged.

In Izyum, Kharkiv region, search and rescue operations have been completed after an attack by the Russian Federation with a ballistic missile on the center of the city, among more than 30 victims - three children, 5 people were killed, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Search and rescue operations have been completed

- reported the State Emergency Service on social networks.

Details

On February 4, Russian troops struck the central part of the city of Izyum with a missile. According to preliminary data, a ballistic missile was used, which hit an administrative building.

The State Emergency Service reported that the number of victims in Izyum has increased to 34 people, including 3 children, due to the Russian missile strike, and noted that the data is being clarified.

"The number of victims as a result of the shelling of the city of Izyum has increased to 38. Among them is a 15-year-old girl. 7 people have been hospitalized", - reported somewhat different data on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov.

"Unfortunately, 5 people were killed", - noted the State Emergency Service.

According to the RMA, as a result of the attack, 3 men and 2 women were killed.

As reported by the RMA, a 15-year-old girl with shrapnel wounds is among the hospitalized, her condition is moderate. Doctors are currently fighting for the lives of three victims.

"Administrative buildings where the tax service, social protection, treasury and other state institutions were located have been partially destroyed. A five-story residential building has also been damaged. We are conducting a door-to-door inspection", - Sinegubov reported.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
iziumIzium
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

