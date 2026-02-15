Rescue operation in Kharkiv region: 19 horses evacuated from the frontline zone

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 9804 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
11:51 AM • 13682 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
10:18 AM • 15105 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 16886 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 41694 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 36024 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 36932 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 30190 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 28781 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 24410 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2m/s
95%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Airlines cancel flights to Paris due to snowfall and iceFebruary 15, 05:59 AM • 12234 views
Enemy massively attacked Odesa region, railway infrastructure damagedPhotoFebruary 15, 06:55 AM • 11500 views
An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine proposed to freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar after she reached the Olympic Games finalFebruary 15, 09:30 AM • 7520 views
Obama reacts to Trump's racist video depicting him and his wife as monkeys10:10 AM • 13099 views
EU must define its key demands to Russia before peace talks begin - Kallas11:01 AM • 7148 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 9782 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 89144 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 145882 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 79972 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 96522 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
Hillary Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Munich
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 11954 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 20480 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 19590 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 22715 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 47058 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Social network
Heating

Rescue operation in Kharkiv region: 19 horses evacuated from the frontline zone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

In the Kharkiv region, the evacuation of 19 horses from the frontline Stary Saltiv community has been completed. The operation lasted ten days, and the animals were transported to the Kharkiv Hippodrome.

Rescue operation in Kharkiv region: 19 horses evacuated from the frontline zone

In the Kharkiv region, the evacuation of all horses from the frontline Stary Saltiv community has been completed. The operation was carried out by police together with volunteers and representatives of local authorities, reports UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the regional police.

According to law enforcement officers, over ten days, employees of the special unit "White Angel" together with volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross evacuated 19 horses from a local equestrian club. The animals were in a zone of increased danger due to constant shelling and enemy drone activity.

In addition to the horses, two dogs and puppies were removed from the community. The stableman, who remained to care for the animals, was also evacuated to a safe place.

Currently, all horses have been placed on the territory of the Kharkiv Hippodrome. The charitable organization Animals 911 Ukraine is taking care of them. The animals have been provided with proper living conditions, veterinary examination, and necessary care.

The evacuation took place in difficult security conditions. According to the participants of the operation, the route passed through territories regularly shelled by Russian military personnel.

The Stary Saltiv community has long been under threat of enemy attacks, which complicates the lives of local residents and puts at risk not only people but also animals.

Recall

A year ago, law enforcement officers evacuated two pregnant mares from Kharkiv region under enemy shelling. The animals were transported to an animal volunteer shelter, where one of them gave birth to a small foal.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Animals
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
charity