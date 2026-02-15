Rescue operation in Kharkiv region: 19 horses evacuated from the frontline zone

In the Kharkiv region, the evacuation of all horses from the frontline Stary Saltiv community has been completed. The operation was carried out by police together with volunteers and representatives of local authorities, reports UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the regional police.

According to law enforcement officers, over ten days, employees of the special unit "White Angel" together with volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross evacuated 19 horses from a local equestrian club. The animals were in a zone of increased danger due to constant shelling and enemy drone activity.

In addition to the horses, two dogs and puppies were removed from the community. The stableman, who remained to care for the animals, was also evacuated to a safe place.

Currently, all horses have been placed on the territory of the Kharkiv Hippodrome. The charitable organization Animals 911 Ukraine is taking care of them. The animals have been provided with proper living conditions, veterinary examination, and necessary care.

The evacuation took place in difficult security conditions. According to the participants of the operation, the route passed through territories regularly shelled by Russian military personnel.

The Stary Saltiv community has long been under threat of enemy attacks, which complicates the lives of local residents and puts at risk not only people but also animals.

Recall

A year ago, law enforcement officers evacuated two pregnant mares from Kharkiv region under enemy shelling. The animals were transported to an animal volunteer shelter, where one of them gave birth to a small foal.