Republicans blocking aid to Ukraine are siding with Putin - White House spokeswoman

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 82258 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120442 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124549 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166352 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166156 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269459 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177097 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166896 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148642 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239162 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102097 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 76915 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 50987 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 46981 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 59230 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269459 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239162 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224467 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249913 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235949 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120442 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101104 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101489 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117942 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118536 views
Republicans blocking aid to Ukraine are siding with Putin - White House spokeswoman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21430 views

According to White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre, Republicans who block additional aid to Ukraine are siding with Russian President Putin.

Republicans who are blocking the bill on additional funding for national security needs are opposed to the US military-industrial complex. This was stated by the White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre during a briefing, Voice of America reports, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that yesterday, February 14, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that he did not plan to vote on the international aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in the near future, despite the fact that the Senate approved it on February 13.

As Jean-Pierre noted, Johnson is "negotiating with himself." First, he called for border security to be included in the national security agreement, but then he rejected the Senate proposal that included his aforementioned demands. Now he is protesting the agreement that does include this issue.

He is killing the bills himself. By doing what they are doing (Republicans blocking aid - ed.), they are taking Putin's side. I think the speaker is confused, he doesn't understand what his job is, which is to bring a bill to a vote, and it will get bipartisan support,

- Jean Pierre said.

In particular, the White House spokesperson added that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will continue to put pressure on Congress to approve additional funding for partners.

This is not about politics, but about national security needs. It's critical to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, that Israel has what they need to protect themselves from a terrorist organization. And it is also important to provide humanitarian aid, people are waiting for it,

- said the speaker.

Recall

On Tuesday, February 13, the U.S. Senate passed a bill on foreign financing that provides more than $60 billion in funding.

The bill, as reported by the media, includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas, and $4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan, and to deter aggression from China.

It also provides $9.15 billion in humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
voice-of-americaVoice of America
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
taiwanTaiwan
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising