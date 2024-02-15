Republicans blocking aid to Ukraine are siding with Putin - White House spokeswoman

Republicans who are blocking the bill on additional funding for national security needs are opposed to the US military-industrial complex. This was stated by the White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre during a briefing, Voice of America reports, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that yesterday, February 14, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that he did not plan to vote on the international aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in the near future, despite the fact that the Senate approved it on February 13.

As Jean-Pierre noted, Johnson is "negotiating with himself." First, he called for border security to be included in the national security agreement, but then he rejected the Senate proposal that included his aforementioned demands. Now he is protesting the agreement that does include this issue.

He is killing the bills himself. By doing what they are doing (Republicans blocking aid - ed.), they are taking Putin's side. I think the speaker is confused, he doesn't understand what his job is, which is to bring a bill to a vote, and it will get bipartisan support, - Jean Pierre said.

In particular, the White House spokesperson added that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will continue to put pressure on Congress to approve additional funding for partners.

This is not about politics, but about national security needs. It's critical to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, that Israel has what they need to protect themselves from a terrorist organization. And it is also important to provide humanitarian aid, people are waiting for it, - said the speaker.

Recall

On Tuesday, February 13, the U.S. Senate passed a bill on foreign financing that provides more than $60 billion in funding.

The bill, as reported by the media, includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas, and $4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan, and to deter aggression from China.

It also provides $9.15 billion in humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world.