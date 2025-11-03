Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violators

"Changing shoes" of a car on the eve of the winter season is a routine and familiar procedure for every driver. This is especially true for those who drive to work or on business every morning. Why it is important to change tires during the change of season and what penalties are provided for non-compliance with this requirement, we tell in the material of UNN.

Why it is important to change tires

It is worth noting that in recent years, drivers often do not comply with the requirements for changing summer tires to winter ones. This is due to the fact that in recent years, winters in Ukraine have not been very cold and snowy. However, it is worth being careful, because sudden snowfalls still occur and can catch even the most experienced drivers by surprise. During sudden frosts, many accidents occur because drivers ignore the requirement to change tires.

Summer tires are designed for driving on dry or wet roads, but they are only effective at high temperatures. In the cold, they lose their properties, so grip on the road, if driving on them, deteriorates. Also, due to the increased braking distance, the risk of accidents increases. When operated at low temperatures, summer tires wear out faster.

However, due to relatively warm winters and the late onset of cold weather in Ukraine, not all drivers comply with the rule regarding tire changes. But here arises the problem of personal responsibility for road safety. That is why postponing the tire change is impossible, because you may not be able to cope with driving on a slippery, ice-covered or frosty road.

The period when you need to change to winter tires depends on the average daily air temperature. If it drops below +7 degrees, it means it's time to replace the tires. Some drivers do not wait for a sharp cold snap and go to a tire service in early October, when it is still relatively warm. Usually, they drive on winter tires until the first days of April.

This is a quite practical approach for the following reasons:

a sharp cold snap will not be an unpleasant surprise for you. Even if it freezes a little overnight, you will be able to go anywhere in the morning without worrying about safety;

you won't have to stand in line and wait for other drivers to change their tires;

before the season, this service costs less;

after installing winter tires, you have enough time to get used to driving on them. This is especially true if you have little driving experience.

Some drivers do not install tires earlier to avoid premature wear. However, with a small mileage, a few weeks remaining until the required average daily temperature will not have a great impact on the condition of the tire. The greatest wear occurs at temperatures of +20 and above.

Legal requirements for tire replacement terms

Currently, the current traffic rules and legislation do not specify a specific time, conditions, or terms when it is necessary to switch from winter to summer tires.

There is no law that would explicitly prohibit drivers from driving on summer tires in winter. However, it is worth remembering that this is not only dangerous, but often leads to serious accidents, even with fatal consequences.

There are grounds to hope that soon in our country it will be legally determined when to put on winter tires. Back in February 2025, bill No. 11029 was registered, which provides for increased responsibility in case of violation of traffic safety rules. According to this regulatory document, for using tires that do not comply with the season, the driver can pay a fine of UAH 1700.

This bill proposes to fine for a repeated violation from UAH 3400 to UAH 8500 and additionally deprive of the right to drive a vehicle for a period of 3 to 6 months.

Will I have to pay a fine for summer tires?

Subparagraph 31.4.5 states that tires must correspond to the condition of the road surface, including when there is ice, frost, or snow on the road.

Nevertheless, many drivers ignore the transition to winter tires, as administrative responsibility for this is still not provided. But there is a fine for using tires that are in improper condition. It is regulated by Article 121 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and paragraph 31.4.5 of the Traffic Rules.

According to these requirements, rubber is not suitable for driving if:

the tread height is less than the established permissible. This indicator depends on the weight of the car: up to 3.5 tons - 1.6 mm, over 3.5 tons - 1 mm. The tread height of a bus tire must be at least 2 mm, for a scooter - 0.8 mm;

the rubber has cuts or other mechanical damage. If there are bumps or other defects, it will be determined that the material is in an improper condition for driving;

the type, size, load index of the tires do not correspond to the weight of the car in full configuration;

wheels of different sizes and designs are installed on one axle, for example, radial next to diagonal or studded and non-studded tires.

Despite the fact that the current legislation does not specify when to change a car for winter, drivers must definitely replace the tires if their tread is worn out or the above-mentioned problems are present.

For non-compliance with this requirement, you will pay a fine of 20-40 tax-free minimums, and in case of repeated violation, you can receive administrative arrest for 10 days or lose the right to drive a car for 3-6 months.

Car care in autumn: what you need to know