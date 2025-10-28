$42.070.07
10:50 AM • 9662 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 23757 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 19588 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 19305 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 18073 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 15326 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 35992 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 28542 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13215 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47678 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
The State Emergency Service warns of stormy wind gusts in the Carpathians: tourists are advised to refrain from hiking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

The State Emergency Service warns of stormy wind gusts of 17–22 m/s in the Carpathians on October 29–30, a yellow level of danger has been declared. Tourists are advised to refrain from hiking in the mountains and install the "Mountain Rescue" application.

The State Emergency Service warns of stormy wind gusts in the Carpathians: tourists are advised to refrain from hiking

On October 29-30, a sharp deterioration in weather conditions is expected in the mountainous regions of the Carpathians. According to the State Emergency Service, wind gusts will reach 17-22 m/s, due to which a yellow level of danger has been declared. Rescuers urge tourists and residents of the region to be careful and, if possible, postpone trips to the mountains. This is stated in the rescuers' message on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Forecasters predict that strong winds will be observed in the high-altitude Carpathians for two days, which may complicate movement on tourist routes.

The State Emergency Service emphasizes that under such conditions, even experienced tourists risk losing their bearings due to poor visibility, and ascents to the peaks can be life-threatening.

The State Emergency Service also advises installing the official mobile application "Rescue in the Mountains", which allows you to quickly transmit an alarm signal and coordinates in case of an emergency.

The yellow level of danger is a warning, but ignoring forecasts often causes accidents in the mountains.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine