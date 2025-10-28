The State Emergency Service warns of stormy wind gusts in the Carpathians: tourists are advised to refrain from hiking

On October 29-30, a sharp deterioration in weather conditions is expected in the mountainous regions of the Carpathians. According to the State Emergency Service, wind gusts will reach 17-22 m/s, due to which a yellow level of danger has been declared. Rescuers urge tourists and residents of the region to be careful and, if possible, postpone trips to the mountains. This is stated in the rescuers' message on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Forecasters predict that strong winds will be observed in the high-altitude Carpathians for two days, which may complicate movement on tourist routes.

The State Emergency Service emphasizes that under such conditions, even experienced tourists risk losing their bearings due to poor visibility, and ascents to the peaks can be life-threatening.

The State Emergency Service also advises installing the official mobile application "Rescue in the Mountains", which allows you to quickly transmit an alarm signal and coordinates in case of an emergency.

The yellow level of danger is a warning, but ignoring forecasts often causes accidents in the mountains.