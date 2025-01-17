Registers of the Ministry of Justice undergo technical work until January 20: what services will be temporarily closed?

From today until 8:00 a.m. on January 20, some services will not work in the Diia app and portal. The reason is technical work to restore the registry infrastructure, which is being carried out by NAIS, reports UNN.

The Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations and the State Register of Civil Status Acts, as well as related services on the portal and in the Diia application will not work, namely:

Registration of a sole proprietorship, Diia.QR

Employee booking

Actual records

Winter support (children)

Assistance to persons with disabilities since childhood and children with disabilities

Assistance to a person caring for a sick child

Assistance with the adoption of a child

Child benefit for a single mother or father

Actual records of name change

Birth records

Marriage records

Actual records of divorce

Birth certificates

Extract from the child's place of residence

Application for a subsidy

“As soon as everything starts working as usual, Diia will immediately inform on social media,” the statement said.

