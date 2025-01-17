Registers of the Ministry of Justice undergo technical work until January 20: what services will be temporarily closed?
Kyiv • UNN
Services related to the NAIS registries will temporarily be unavailable in the application and on the Diia portal. The restrictions will be in effect until 8:00 a.m. on January 20 due to the restoration of the registry infrastructure.
From today until 8:00 a.m. on January 20, some services will not work in the Diia app and portal. The reason is technical work to restore the registry infrastructure, which is being carried out by NAIS, reports UNN.
The Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations and the State Register of Civil Status Acts, as well as related services on the portal and in the Diia application will not work, namely:
- Registration of a sole proprietorship, Diia.QR
- Employee booking
- Actual records
- Winter support (children)
- Assistance to persons with disabilities since childhood and children with disabilities
- Assistance to a person caring for a sick child
- Assistance with the adoption of a child
- Child benefit for a single mother or father
- Actual records of name change
- Birth records
- Marriage records
- Actual records of divorce
- Birth certificates
- Extract from the child's place of residence
- Application for a subsidy
“As soon as everything starts working as usual, Diia will immediately inform on social media,” the statement said.
