Certificates are available in Diia again. Work is still underway to return marriage online

Certificates of birth, marriage, divorce, and name change are returned to the Action app, transmitting to UNN.

The Civil Registry Office has restored access to digital certificates in Diia.

Certificates are available in the app again:

- about birth

- about marriage

- about divorce

- change of name

"We are working on the return of online marriage and other services," the statement said.

The service is being implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation jointly with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, the State Enterprise National Information Systems, and the Civil Registry Office with the support of the Swiss-Ukrainian EGAP Program implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation.

