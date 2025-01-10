Diya adds photos and videos of road violations to auto-fixation fines

Photos and videos of traffic violations have been added to the Diya app to add to the fines for auto-fixation, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Diia added photos and videos of violations to auto-fixation fines. Previously, fines were sent only with textual details, indicating the violation, time and place. Now the app has added photos and videos. You can pay fines using your card details, ApplePay or GooglePay," the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on social media.

As noted, you can also check for fines on the Ministry of Internal Affairs web portal, Diia portal, Driver's Cabinet, Diia and Traffic Fines apps.

As the patrol police explained on social media, the violation is exceeding the speed limit by more than 20 km/h.

The amount of the fine:

UAH 340 - in case of exceeding the speed limit by more than 20 km/h;

UAH 1700 - in case of exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h.

"The fine is reduced by 50% if it is paid within 10 banking days from the date of receipt of the decision," the patrol police said.

