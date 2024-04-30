Red Cross decides not to close Russian branch despite violation of neutrality rules - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99434 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110603 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153278 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157018 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253042 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174720 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165873 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148409 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227313 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 23109 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36630 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23425 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 30152 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 27115 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253042 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227313 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213229 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238901 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225571 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99434 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69983 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76453 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113445 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114316 views
Red Cross decides not to close Russian branch despite violation of neutrality rules - media

Red Cross decides not to close Russian branch despite violation of neutrality rules - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21134 views

The International Red Cross Movement decided not to suspend the activities of the Russian Red Cross, despite potential violations of the rules of neutrality identified during the investigation, instead deciding to create an oversight body to address these issues.

The International Red Cross Movement has decided not to suspend the membership of the Russian Red Cross, despite potential violations of the rules of neutrality revealed as a result of an investigation by a group of international media. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN

Details 

The investigation revealed numerous violations of the Red Cross charter by the Russian organization since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has the right to suspend membership in an organization that violates the principles of neutrality and independence of the ICRC, which was done in relation to the Belarusian branch last year.

However, after a four-day meeting of IFRC officials in Geneva, it was decided not to suspend the Russian Red Cross, but only to create a supervisory body and ask it to "address the identified problems and alleged violations" of integrity.

The investigation, published last month by a group of publications including the Guardian, was partly based on a series of leaked Kremlin documents that appeared to show plans to fund Russian Red Cross branches in the occupied Ukrainian territory.

Media: Employees of the "russian Red Cross" may be involved in the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war27.02.24, 12:44 • 26933 views

It was also found that high-ranking officials in the regional branches of the Russian Red Cross spoke of the need for war against "Ukrainian Nazis," and uniformed Red Cross employees often attended military training events for children. Earlier this year, the Russian Red Cross signed a memorandum of cooperation with Artek, a youth camp in annexed Crimea where some children deported from Ukraine were sent. The head of Artek, Konstantin Fedorenko, has been subject to US and EU sanctions.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets accused the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) of "turning into a lawyer for Russian criminals".

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World

