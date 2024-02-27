Media: Employees of the "russian Red Cross" may be involved in the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36852 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 140585 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 85416 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 310274 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 257995 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199139 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235758 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252639 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158773 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372380 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 100243 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 124681 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 92358 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 85464 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 68301 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 69865 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 140530 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 310194 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 224742 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 257948 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24889 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32544 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32222 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 86555 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 93422 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Media: Employees of the "russian Red Cross" may be involved in the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26946 views

An investigation by the russian media revealed that employees of the russian Red Cross may be involved in the ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war held in colonies in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Media: Employees of the "russian Red Cross" may be involved in the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Employees of the "russian Red Cross" may be involved in the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war in colonies, including in the occupied territory. According to UNN, this is stated in an investigation by the russian media, which is partially cited by the Ukrainian bureau of Radio Liberty.

Details

According to russian media outlets, including Medusa, representatives of the russian Red Cross regularly visit the occupied territories and collect money for the russian military and their families, and Ukrainian refugees can be received in the same room as "members of the russian Red Cross" or given cups with the letter z.

The journalists also found out that moscow separately finances the "russian Red Cross" from the federal budget. In 2023, the russian branch received more than $5.5 million from the International Committee of the Red Cross. And in the coming years, it will receive more than $20 million from the russian budget, which is provided, among other things, for work in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Georgian Azovstal defender 'sentenced to life imprisonment' in occupied Donetsk - media21.02.24, 20:07 • 24377 views

One of the Ukrainian prisoners, Orest Hrytsiuk, who was held captive in a colony in Horlivka, Donetsk region, until April 2023, told about visits from people who were called russian representatives of the Red Cross. There were two of them, and they were present during the feeding of the prisoners. The Ukrainians were given very hot food and forced to eat it very quickly. One of the Red Cross representatives called the prisoners "Ukrainian pigs." After the meal, the prisoners were taken to the parade ground and forced to sing Soviet military songs in a chorus, Hrytsiuk recalls. He said that a representative of the Red Cross filmed it.

19.07.23, 22:20 • 266766 views

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) believes that Orest Hrytsyuk incorrectly identified the persons he mentioned as representatives of the Red Cross. The ICRC representative in Ukraine, Ashil Despres, said that the ICRC has never said that the colony with Ukrainian prisoners was visited by employees of the "russian Red Cross". Ariana Bauer, Director of the ICRC's Regional Operations Department for Europe and Central Asia, assured that there are no employees of the "russian Red Cross" on the Ukrainian territories.

However, the authors of the investigation point out that the "russian Red Cross" does not talk about its work in the occupied Ukrainian territories and may use proxy organizations for this purpose. However, they operate under the Red Cross brand, being called the "Donetsk Red Cross" or the "regional public organization "Red Cross Society in the luhansk people's republic".

Context

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is the world's largest humanitarian aid organization. It includes the International Committee of the Red Cross and national societies in 192 countries.

More than 20 thousand people are missing in Ukraine due to war - Red Cross19.02.24, 18:01 • 24869 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87