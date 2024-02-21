Georgian Azovstal defender 'sentenced to life imprisonment' in occupied Donetsk - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92021 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109449 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152201 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156057 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252075 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174538 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165739 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148385 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226792 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39387 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73664 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41764 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34670 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67200 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252075 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226792 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212760 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238476 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225198 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92021 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67200 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73664 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113274 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114157 views
Georgian Azovstal defender 'sentenced to life imprisonment' in occupied Donetsk - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24353 views

A Georgian citizen who fought for Ukraine was "sentenced by a court" in Russian-occupied Donetsk to life in prison for allegedly killing Russian soldiers.

In occupied Donetsk, a Georgian citizen Mamuka Gatsareli, who fought on the side of Ukraine and was captured, was "sentenced to life imprisonment," UNN reports citing News of Georgia.

Details

Gatsarelia, 22, grew up in Zugdidi in a family of refugees from Abkhazia. As a volunteer, he traveled to Ukraine shortly after the start of Russia's large-scale invasion. Gatsarelia was taken prisoner by Russia on May 20, 2022, after his unit disobeyed an order from the President of Ukraine to leave the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, which had been under siege for several weeks.

On February 20, the so-called court of the self-proclaimed 'Donetsk people's republic' found Gatsarelia 'guilty' of killing three Russian soldiers and wounding one. It is alleged that he opened fire on them with an assault rifle while in an apartment in a multi-storey building. Russian media reported that the incident occurred on April 1, 2022, in a house on Tsybulko Street in Mariupol.

"Mamuk Gatsareliy was found guilty under Article 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (attempted murder of a serviceman with the aim of obstructing the lawful activities of the said person to ensure public safety) and Part 3 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict)... Taking into account the position of the state prosecutor, the court sentenced Gatsarelia to life imprisonment," the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said in a telegram.

According to the agency, Gatsarelia will serve her sentence in a special regime penal colony.

The soldier's mother, Dali Chkheidze, told the Georgian service of Radio Liberty that she had spoken to her son on the phone a few days before the trial. He asked her not to worry and assured her that he was being treated "normally.

The family says that they have previously sought help from both the Ukrainian and Georgian authorities.

"We have been waiting for the verdict and now we will disturb them. We will also call Moscow... We appealed to Ukraine, and Ukraine told us that this is not our citizen, and we cannot help. In Georgia, we appealed to the Red Cross and the Public Defender, we called the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and were told that it would be considered and we would be told the answer, but so far nothing," Chkheidze said.

The Georgian authorities have not yet commented on Gatsarelia.

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies

