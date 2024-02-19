More than 20 thousand people are missing in Ukraine due to war - Red Cross

As a result of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has been going on for almost two years, 23,000 people are still missing . This is evidenced by the data of the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNN reports.

Details

The International Committee of the Red Cross is working to find out the fate of 23,000 people whose families have no news of them - either because they were captured or killed, or because contact was lost after they left their homes - the press release says.

It is noted that by the end of January 2024, in cooperation with national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies in Ukraine, russia and other countries, the ICRC helped 8,000 families obtain information about the fate or whereabouts of their missing loved ones.

The ICRC adds that over the past two years, the ICRC has received more than 115,000 appeals - by phone, online forms, letters or in person - from families in russia and Ukraine looking for their missing relatives.

Addendum

It is noted that in March 2022, the ICRC's Bureau of the Central Tracing Agency (BCA) was established , which cooperates with both countries to prevent disappearances and support families looking for their relatives on both sides of the front line.

The BCCA acts as a neutral intermediary between russia and Ukraine. It collects, centralizes, protects and transmits such information from one side to the other. The Geneva Conventions stipulate that parties must notify the ICRC of all protected persons under their control, which significantly reduces the likelihood of such persons going missing.

The pain of not knowing what happened to your loved one is indescribable, and this is a tragic reality for tens of thousands of families who live in a state of constant anxiety. Families have the right to know the fate of their relatives and, if possible, to keep in touch with them - said Dusan Vujasanin, head of the ICRC's Central Investigation Agency (CIA) Bureau .

Recall

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has announced an indefinite extension of the collection of DNA samples from relatives of missing persons living abroad.

This DNA information will be added to the Central Register of Human Genetic Traits for comparison in the process of searching for missing persons.