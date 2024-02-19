More than 20 thousand people are missing in Ukraine due to war - Red Cross

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95629 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110011 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152719 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156519 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252620 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174653 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165835 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148399 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227095 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30264 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26632 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33621 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 26514 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23710 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252623 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227097 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213018 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238704 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225404 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95650 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69168 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75675 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113356 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114233 views
More than 20 thousand people are missing in Ukraine due to war - Red Cross

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24814 views

The International Committee of the Red Cross reported that 23,000 people are missing in Ukraine as a result of russia's full-scale invasion, which has been going on for almost two years.

As a result of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has been going on for almost two years, 23,000 people are still missing . This is evidenced by the data of the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNN reports.

Details

The International Committee of the Red Cross is working to find out the fate of 23,000 people whose families have no news of them - either because they were captured or killed, or because contact was lost after they left their homes  

- the press release says.

It is noted that by the end of January 2024, in cooperation with national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies in Ukraine, russia and other countries, the ICRC helped 8,000 families obtain information about the fate or whereabouts of their missing loved ones.

The ICRC adds that over the past two years, the ICRC has received more than 115,000 appeals - by phone, online forms, letters or in person - from families in russia and Ukraine looking for their missing relatives.

Addendum

It is noted that in March 2022, the ICRC's Bureau of the Central Tracing Agency (BCA) was established , which cooperates with both countries to prevent disappearances and support families looking for their relatives on both sides of the front line.

IL-76 crash: Lubinets says the International Committee of the Red Cross is not fulfilling its mandate01.02.24, 15:56 • 59696 views

The BCCA acts as a neutral intermediary between russia and Ukraine. It collects, centralizes, protects and transmits such information from one side to the other. The Geneva Conventions stipulate that parties must notify the ICRC of all protected persons under their control, which significantly reduces the likelihood of such persons going missing.

The pain of not knowing what happened to your loved one is indescribable, and this is a tragic reality for tens of thousands of families who live in a state of constant anxiety. Families have the right to know the fate of their relatives and, if possible, to keep in touch with them

- said Dusan Vujasanin, head of the ICRC's Central Investigation Agency (CIA) Bureau .

Recall

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has announced an indefinite extension of the collection of DNA samples from relatives of missing persons living abroad. 

This DNA information will be added to the Central Register of Human Genetic Traits for comparison in the process of searching for missing persons.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
ukraineUkraine

