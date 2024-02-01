IL-76 crash: Lubinets says the International Committee of the Red Cross is not fulfilling its mandate

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that the International Committee of the Red Cross is not helping Ukraine in any way in the investigation of the crash of the Il-76 plane, which allegedly carried Ukrainian prisoners of war. The ombudsman said this during an interview with the Ukrainian Service of the Voice of America, UNN reports.

Details

The Ombudsman explained that as soon as he became aware of the accident, he wrote an urgent letter to the United Nations, as well as to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

According to him, Ukraine is waiting for the results of a transparent and comprehensive international investigation.

Russia has not provided sufficient evidence to support its claims regarding the Il-76 - Budanov

He was also asked whether there was a response from the ICRC, to which Ukraine had asked for confirmation, whether russia had provided them with information that it would transport prisoners of war by plane.

The Ombudsman noted that Ukraine has not yet received a response to its request to the ICRC .

Unfortunately, I am constantly recording the facts that the International Committee of the Red Cross is not fulfilling its mandate, not demanding anything from the russians. I very much hope that being here in the United States, in the country that is the largest donor to the ICRC, we will be able to encourage representatives of the United States to communicate with representatives of the Red Cross - Dmytro Lubinets summarized.

AddendumAddendum

In addition, the Ombudsman emphasized that in order to obtain information, Ukraine needs the willingness of the russian side to provide it. Or the willingness of international partners to put pressure on russia and demand explanations and access to Ukrainian citizens in captivity.

IL-76 crash in Belgorod region: criminal case opened in Russia

If there is only one organization in the world with a unique mandate to protect the rights of prisoners of war, then we expect this organization to respond as quickly as possible and effectively - Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman noted that Ukraine's response was immediate - he wrote an official letter and expected a prompt response from the international organization. However, there was none.

Recall

russia claims that it has allegedly identified the remains of 74 peoplekilled in the crash of an Il-76 aircraft near Belgorod using genetic expertise . According to the russian statement, the dead include 6 russian crew members, 3 russian military police officers and 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war.