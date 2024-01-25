IL-76 crash in Belgorod region: criminal case opened in Russia

A criminal case has been opened in Russia over the crash of an Il-76 plane in the Belgorod region, UNN reports, citing the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

Details

the criminal investigation was opened under article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act).

An investigative team has allegedly been formed to investigate.

During the inspection of the scene, according to the Russian Federation, fragmented human remains and flight data recorders were allegedly found and sent for decoding.

Recall

On January 24, an Il-76 military aircraft crashed near Belgorod, Russia. Subsequently, Russia made a statement that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board.

Ukraine did not receive from Russia either reports that there were prisoners on board the IL-76 or a request for a ceasefire.

Russian VIPs were supposed to be on board the IL-76, but the FSB forbade them to board the plane at the last minute - Yusov