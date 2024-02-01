Russia has not provided sufficient evidence to support its claims regarding the Il-76 - Budanov

The head of Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia has not provided sufficient evidence to support its claims about who was on board the IL-76 military transport plane that crashed near Belgorod. He said this in an interview with CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The publication notes that on Wednesday, Ukraine and Russia exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war, the first exchange since the downing of a Russian Il-76 transport plane. Moscow said the plane allegedly contained dozens of prisoners of war.

In response, Budanov said that Russia had not provided sufficient evidence to support its allegations, the newspaper writes.

"If everything is as they say, then the first thing they should have done is to show a horrible picture. For example, a field covered with corpses. And show it to the whole world," he said. CNN's geolocated footage of the crash site, the outlet points out, "shows only a small number of bodies around the wreckage.

