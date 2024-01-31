Military, allegedly transported by Russia in IL-76 aircraft, were not present during today's exchange - DIU

During today's exchange of servicemen, there were no fighters who were planned to be returned on January 24, but failed due to the crash of a Russian IL-76 aircraft. This was reported by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, to the Voice of America, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

According to Yusova, the people who were on the previous list for the exchange, which was supposed to take place on January 24 but did not take place due to the crash of the IL-76 plane, were not returned during today's exchange.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that the IL-76 was shot down by an alleged American Patriot system. This has allegedly been established by an expert panel. Putin admitted that Kyiv negligently shot down the plane. He also said that Russia would allegedly demand an international investigation.

Recall

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the Korocha district of the Belgorod region of Russia. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, who were being transported for exchange. However, this information has not yet been confirmed.

Ukrainian intelligence subsequently stated that a prisoner exchange was indeed supposed to take place on January 24, but it did not take place. According to the Russian side, this was due to the downing of a Russian Il-76 aircraft that was allegedly transporting our prisoners.

