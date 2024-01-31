ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Military, allegedly transported by Russia in IL-76 aircraft, were not present during today's exchange - DIU

Military, allegedly transported by Russia in IL-76 aircraft, were not present during today's exchange - DIU

Kyiv

Today, during the exchange, the servicemen who were allegedly transported by Russia on an Il-76 aircraft were not returned.

During today's exchange of servicemen, there were no fighters who were planned to be returned on January 24, but failed due to the crash of a Russian IL-76 aircraft. This was reported by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, to the Voice of America, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

According to Yusova, the people who were on the previous list for the exchange, which was supposed to take place on January 24 but did not take place due to the crash of the IL-76 plane, were not returned during today's exchange.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that the IL-76 was shot down by an alleged American Patriot system.  This has allegedly been established by an expert panel.  Putin admitted that Kyiv negligently shot down the plane.  He also said that Russia would allegedly demand an international investigation. 

Recall 

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the Korocha district of the Belgorod region of Russia. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, who were being transported for exchange. However, this information has not yet been confirmed.

Ukrainian intelligence subsequently stated that a prisoner exchange was indeed supposed to take place on January 24, but it did not take place. According to the Russian side, this was due to the downing of a Russian Il-76 aircraft that was allegedly transporting our prisoners.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

