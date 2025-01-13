Record apple prices in Ukraine: why the growth continues

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 32277 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142934 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124910 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132718 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132612 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168578 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110218 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162177 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104386 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 85163 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127566 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 126157 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126157 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 82013 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 82013 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 96627 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 96627 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142930 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142930 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168577 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168577 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190024 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 179312 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179312 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 126157 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126157 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127566 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142032 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 133750 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133750 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151013 views
Record apple prices in Ukraine: why the growth continues

Record apple prices in Ukraine: why the growth continues

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67186 views

Prices for high-quality apples in Ukraine have increased by 13% over the week and reached 25-32 UAH/kg. Limited supply and increased demand have led to the highest fruit prices in the last 8 years.

 Last week, Ukrainian fruit growers began actively raising prices for quality apples. The average cost of the fruits increased by 13% compared to the previous week. Currently, apple prices in Ukraine are the highest in the last 8 years. This is reported by analysts of the EastFruit project, reports UNN.

Details

As analysts pointed out, quality apples from Ukrainian farms are sold in the range of 25-32 UAH/kg ($0.59-0.76/kg).  This is 61% more than a year ago in the same period.

The rise in prices for these fruits is associated with a noticeable activation of trade and procurement activities in this segment. According to producers, if a week earlier the demand for local apples was relatively low, today buyers of practically all categories are showing increased interest in purchasing this product.

The supply of high-quality apples on the Ukrainian market is quite limited, which also contributes to the rise in prices, the analysts note. 

Many fruit growers offer for sale mainly products whose quality has begun to deteriorate due to prolonged storage. At the same time, quality apples traditionally go for export, and some fruit growers plan to sell them no earlier than the beginning of spring.

Supplement 

Deputy Chairman of the "All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council" Denys Marchuk believes that during the winter - at the beginning of spring vegetable prices will increase by about 15%. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyAgronomy news
ukraineUkraine

