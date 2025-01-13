Record apple prices in Ukraine: why the growth continues

Last week, Ukrainian fruit growers began actively raising prices for quality apples. The average cost of the fruits increased by 13% compared to the previous week. Currently, apple prices in Ukraine are the highest in the last 8 years. This is reported by analysts of the EastFruit project, reports UNN.

Details

As analysts pointed out, quality apples from Ukrainian farms are sold in the range of 25-32 UAH/kg ($0.59-0.76/kg). This is 61% more than a year ago in the same period.

The rise in prices for these fruits is associated with a noticeable activation of trade and procurement activities in this segment. According to producers, if a week earlier the demand for local apples was relatively low, today buyers of practically all categories are showing increased interest in purchasing this product.

The supply of high-quality apples on the Ukrainian market is quite limited, which also contributes to the rise in prices, the analysts note.

Many fruit growers offer for sale mainly products whose quality has begun to deteriorate due to prolonged storage. At the same time, quality apples traditionally go for export, and some fruit growers plan to sell them no earlier than the beginning of spring.

Supplement

Deputy Chairman of the "All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council" Denys Marchuk believes that during the winter - at the beginning of spring vegetable prices will increase by about 15%.