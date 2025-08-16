Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal

The largest Martian meteorite, sold at Sotheby's auction in New York for a record $5.3 million, has sparked controversy over the legality of its export and ownership of celestial stones. The government of Niger has launched an investigation and suspended the export of similar meteorites. This is reported by Sciencealert, writes UNN.

Details

The 25 kg meteorite, found in November 2023 in the Sahara, is the largest Martian sample ever discovered on Earth. Sotheby's claims that the stone was exported in accordance with international norms, but the authorities of Niger suspect illegal trade in the precious mineral and have already suspended all meteorite shipments until further notice.

They tried to take abroad unique paleontological valuables, which are about 443 million years old

American paleontologist Paul Sereno, who has collaborated with Nigerian authorities for years, called the sale illegal and emphasized that the right to the meteorite belongs to the country where it fell.

If the meteorite had fallen on private land in the US, the owners could claim it. But it fell in Niger – and that should be respected – Sereno emphasized.

Experts point out that laws regarding meteorites vary depending on the place of fall. In the US, the owner of private land has the right to the stone, while in Niger, meteorites are considered part of the national cultural heritage and are protected by law.

French specialists Mathieu and Max Gounelle confirm that this sample should be classified as a rare mineralogical object subject to protection.

From Belgium to China: illegal eel trade brings billions of euros, but police are still conducting raids

The sale of the meteorite also raises ethical questions for science: such samples are of important value for research and should not become the subject of private commerce. Now the case is under consideration, and the world is waiting to see if the legality of the record deal will be established.

Recall

In June, a large collection of Princess Diana's clothes, shoes, and accessories was put up for auction.

A probable meteorite fall was recorded in Ukraine. Eyewitnesses report observations in Rivne, Kyiv, and Volyn regions.

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance reached the top of Jezero Crater, overcoming a 500-meter climb in 3.5 months. From there, it will begin a new scientific campaign, "Northern Ring," to study the geology of Mars.

Elon Musk wants to have many children to prepare humanity for a possible apocalypse and the colonization of Mars.

Researchers found traces of a massive underground water reservoir on Mars at a depth of 11.5-20 km.

SpaceX, one of the most valuable companies in the world, avoids federal income taxes - NYT