Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
11:06 PM • 30517 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 51308 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 31101 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 28811 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 29574 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 96622 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 156670 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 82804 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 147348 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 56303 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0m/s
80%
753mm
Popular news
Chopped off his mother's head, then hid in the woods for almost a day: a man detained in Khmelnytskyi regionVideoAugust 15, 06:02 PM • 7366 views
It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in AlaskaAugust 15, 06:39 PM • 24742 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 21147 views
"Kholodnyi Yar" liberated Hruzke and Vesele: machine gun robots and artillery destroyed the occupiersVideoAugust 15, 09:20 PM • 8758 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"01:33 AM • 42108 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 156688 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 140419 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 147369 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 165621 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 251362 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Joe Biden
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 96 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 21243 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 105512 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 187446 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 133838 views
Actual
Fox News
The New York Times
Train
The Guardian
Financial Times

Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The largest Martian meteorite, sold at Sotheby's auction for $5.3 million, caused controversy regarding the legality of its export. The Government of Niger has launched an investigation and suspended the export of similar meteorites.

Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal

The largest Martian meteorite, sold at Sotheby's auction in New York for a record $5.3 million, has sparked controversy over the legality of its export and ownership of celestial stones. The government of Niger has launched an investigation and suspended the export of similar meteorites. This is reported by Sciencealert, writes UNN.

Details

The 25 kg meteorite, found in November 2023 in the Sahara, is the largest Martian sample ever discovered on Earth. Sotheby's claims that the stone was exported in accordance with international norms, but the authorities of Niger suspect illegal trade in the precious mineral and have already suspended all meteorite shipments until further notice.

They tried to take abroad unique paleontological valuables, which are about 443 million years old25.04.24, 10:42 • 63941 view

American paleontologist Paul Sereno, who has collaborated with Nigerian authorities for years, called the sale illegal and emphasized that the right to the meteorite belongs to the country where it fell.

If the meteorite had fallen on private land in the US, the owners could claim it. But it fell in Niger – and that should be respected

 – Sereno emphasized.

Experts point out that laws regarding meteorites vary depending on the place of fall. In the US, the owner of private land has the right to the stone, while in Niger, meteorites are considered part of the national cultural heritage and are protected by law.

French specialists Mathieu and Max Gounelle confirm that this sample should be classified as a rare mineralogical object subject to protection.

From Belgium to China: illegal eel trade brings billions of euros, but police are still conducting raids03.08.25, 19:45 • 4645 views

The sale of the meteorite also raises ethical questions for science: such samples are of important value for research and should not become the subject of private commerce. Now the case is under consideration, and the world is waiting to see if the legality of the record deal will be established.

Recall

In June, a large collection of Princess Diana's clothes, shoes, and accessories was put up for auction.

A probable meteorite fall was recorded in Ukraine. Eyewitnesses report observations in Rivne, Kyiv, and Volyn regions.

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance reached the top of Jezero Crater, overcoming a 500-meter climb in 3.5 months. From there, it will begin a new scientific campaign, "Northern Ring," to study the geology of Mars.

Elon Musk wants to have many children to prepare humanity for a possible apocalypse and the colonization of Mars.

Researchers found traces of a massive underground water reservoir on Mars at a depth of 11.5-20 km.

SpaceX, one of the most valuable companies in the world, avoids federal income taxes - NYT15.08.25, 15:11 • 4072 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldUNN LiteFinance
United States Senate
Mars
NASA
Elon Musk
New York City
United States