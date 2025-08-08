Record from the Sky: The Armed Forces of Ukraine Destroyed 50,000 Enemy Drones

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have set a new impressive record – 50,000 enemy operational-tactical UAVs have already been eliminated. This was officially announced by the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian sky is becoming increasingly deadly for Russian army drones. According to official data from the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our defenders have already destroyed 50,000 enemy operational-tactical drones.

This is a new record – both in terms of the scale of destruction and the professionalism of Ukrainian air defense and electronic warfare.

We thank every soldier who protects the Ukrainian sky - the StratCom message says.

Drones are one of Russia's main tools in the war against Ukraine, especially in reconnaissance and attacks on the front line. The mass destruction of UAVs indicates not only the effectiveness of our defenders but also the adaptation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to modern drone warfare.

The Ukrainian military is constantly improving means of detecting, intercepting, and destroying UAVs – both of their own production and thanks to the help of partners. This result is clear proof that the sky over Ukraine is a zone where the enemy has no advantage.

Recall

On August 7, Russian troops lost 1040 soldiers, 7 tanks, and 52 artillery systems.

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.08.25 amount to 1,061,350 people.