Record cocaine shipment: what French law enforcement found in the port of Dunkirk
Kyiv • UNN
In the French port of Dunkirk, the largest cocaine shipment in the country's history, weighing 10 tons, has been discovered. The drugs, which arrived from South America, are valued at 320 million euros.
French law enforcement confiscated 10 tons of cocaine in the port city of Dunkirk, marking the largest drug seizure in France's history. This was reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to preliminary estimates, the seized batch is valued at 320 million euros, or 339 million dollars.
The drugs were hidden in containers, and their origin is from South America. The seizure is part of a broader fight against drug trafficking. This year alone, over 53 tons of cocaine have already been confiscated in France, which is 130% more than in 2023.
This record seizure indicates that France continues to be an important route for drugs being smuggled into Europe, particularly through ports, where traffickers attempt to use various methods to conceal prohibited cargo.
According to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, cocaine is the second most popular drug on the continent after cannabis, and the number of seized batches in the European Union continues to rise.
