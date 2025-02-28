“Cocaine Queen” of Europe caught after two years on the run

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 4876 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 18647 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 15158 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 103013 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 84480 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110822 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116167 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144565 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115054 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168262 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 80982 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 36182 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 63085 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100945 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 24502 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 18647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 103013 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144565 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135667 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168262 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 7501 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130583 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132587 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161270 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140785 views
Actual
“Cocaine Queen” of Europe caught after two years on the run

“Cocaine Queen” of Europe caught after two years on the run

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 7848 views

32-year-old Instagram model Tania Gomez, who has been on the run since 2021, has been arrested in the Canary Islands. She is accused of drug trafficking and laundering €17 million through a dog rescue network.

Spanish police arrested 32-year-old Instagram model Tania Gomez in the Canary Islands. She is accused of drug trafficking and creating a criminal organization.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Europol, Bild and Crime Intel.

Tania Gomez has been on the run since March 2021. According to the German newspaper Bild, before becoming a real cocaine queen, she was an Instagram model. 

She also worked for a dog rescue organization, but in reality she was laundering money.

- the investigation materials say.

The Swedish woman is said to have set up a dog rescue network as a front and advertised it on social media. 

She is suspected of international drug trafficking - tens of kilograms of cocaine and cannabis - and money laundering in the amount of approximately 17 million euros.

- the media write, citing Europol data.

Tania Gomez is said to have been illegally trafficking animals and transporting them across Europe.

Despite her image as a caring animal lover and owner of the dog rescue charity HundGarin, Europol links her to a network involved in the illegal possession and transportation of animals. Swedish authorities are seeking a 14-year prison sentence for her crimes.

- informs Crime Intel.

Spanish police have received information about Gomez's hiding place in recent weeks. The woman is now in custody awaiting extradition to Sweden.

Image

Recall

Drug dealer Chernetsky is in jail: prosecutors deny his release.

The police detained three people who fraudulently took possession of the apartments of vulnerable citizens. The criminals gained trust through repairs and even marriages, and then resold the property.

In the capital of Ukraine, fraudsters “married off” the deceased owner of a three-room apartment26.02.25, 13:20 • 31071 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
kanarski-ostrovyCanary Islands
swedenSweden
spainSpain
instagramInstagram

Contact us about advertising