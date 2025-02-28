“Cocaine Queen” of Europe caught after two years on the run

Spanish police arrested 32-year-old Instagram model Tania Gomez in the Canary Islands. She is accused of drug trafficking and creating a criminal organization.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Europol, Bild and Crime Intel.

Tania Gomez has been on the run since March 2021. According to the German newspaper Bild, before becoming a real cocaine queen, she was an Instagram model.

She also worked for a dog rescue organization, but in reality she was laundering money. - the investigation materials say.

The Swedish woman is said to have set up a dog rescue network as a front and advertised it on social media.

She is suspected of international drug trafficking - tens of kilograms of cocaine and cannabis - and money laundering in the amount of approximately 17 million euros. - the media write, citing Europol data.

Tania Gomez is said to have been illegally trafficking animals and transporting them across Europe.

Despite her image as a caring animal lover and owner of the dog rescue charity HundGarin, Europol links her to a network involved in the illegal possession and transportation of animals. Swedish authorities are seeking a 14-year prison sentence for her crimes. - informs Crime Intel.

Spanish police have received information about Gomez's hiding place in recent weeks. The woman is now in custody awaiting extradition to Sweden.

