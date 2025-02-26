In the capital of Ukraine, fraudsters “married off” the deceased owner of a three-room apartment

Three participants of the fraud, who organized a scam to seize the inheritance, were served a notice of suspicion.

UNN with messages to the press service of the Kiev Municipal Prosecutor's Office.

In Kyiv, three scammers were served with a notice of suspicion of fraudulent acquisition of an apartment by deception.

According to the investigation, after the death of a 51-year-old woman who had no heirs, a three-room apartment in the Solomyansky district was left.

The cost of the apartment is UAH 2.7 million. The criminals found a man who would agree to participate in the scam - he pretended to be the deceased's husband in order to receive her apartment as an inheritance.

The defendant provided his documents for a fake marriage certificate. The "document" contained information that the marriage was concluded in 1998 in Russia.

Bank real estate fraud scheme defrauded investors of 90 million - police

Later, the fraudster received a certificate of inheritance, on the basis of which he became the owner of the apartment. Subsequently, they tried to sell the apartment. Immediately after the sale of the apartment was concluded, law enforcement officers detained the participants in the scheme.

The men have been served a notice of suspicion and custody has been chosen as a measure of restraint.

Fraudsters cheat UAH 3 million from mother of fallen soldier through fake bank