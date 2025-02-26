ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

In the capital of Ukraine, fraudsters “married off” the deceased owner of a three-room apartment

In the capital of Ukraine, fraudsters “married off” the deceased owner of a three-room apartment

Kyiv

Three fraudsters organized a scam to seize an apartment worth UAH 2.7 million using a fake marriage certificate. The criminals found a man who posed as the deceased owner's husband to receive the inheritance.

Three participants of the fraud, who organized a scam to seize the inheritance, were served a notice of suspicion. 

UNN with messages to the press service of the Kiev Municipal Prosecutor's Office.

In Kyiv, three scammers were served with a notice of suspicion of fraudulent acquisition of an apartment by deception.

According to the investigation, after the death of a 51-year-old woman who had no heirs, a three-room apartment in the Solomyansky district was left. 

The cost of the apartment is UAH 2.7 million.  The criminals found a man who would agree to participate in the scam - he pretended to be the deceased's husband in order to receive her apartment as an inheritance.

The defendant provided his documents for a fake marriage certificate.  The "document" contained information that the marriage was concluded in 1998 in Russia.

Bank real estate fraud scheme defrauded investors of 90 million - police18.01.25, 10:40 • 87028 views

Later, the fraudster received a certificate of inheritance, on the basis of which he became the owner of the apartment. Subsequently, they tried to sell the apartment. Immediately after the sale of the apartment was concluded, law enforcement officers detained the participants in the scheme.

The men have been served a notice of suspicion and custody has been chosen as a measure of restraint.

Fraudsters cheat UAH 3 million from mother of fallen soldier through fake bank18.02.25, 13:00 • 31105 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

KyivCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

