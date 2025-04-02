"Real Madrid" with Lunin bypassed "Real Sociedad" in the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup
Kyiv • UNN
In the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup, "Real Madrid" with Lunin in the squad bypassed "Real Sociedad". The Ukrainian spent the entire match on the field, conceding 4 goals.
The football club "Real Madrid" will compete for the main trophy of the Spanish Cup 2024/2025 against "Barcelona" or "Atletico" on April 26 at the La Cartuja stadium – before that, there was a match with "Real Sociedad".
This is reported by UNN with reference to realmadrid.com.
Details
The regular time of the game ended with a score of 4:3, but according to the results of overtime, "Real Madrid" scored another goal against "Real Sociedad" and reached the final. At the same time, the Ukrainian goalkeeper of Madrid's "Real" Andriy Lunin spent the entire time of the match on the field, conceding four goals. Ander Barrenechea, David Alaba (own goal) and Mikel Oyarzabal (double) scored goals against Lunin's goal.
Let us remind you
Due to the indecent behavior of the players of Madrid's "Real" during the Champions League match against "Atletico", UEFA opened a disciplinary case.