Razumkov on personnel reshuffles in the government: who can get what positions

Personnel changes in the government may take place this week, and possibly tomorrow. This was stated by MP Dmytro Razumkov on the air of KIEV24, UNN reports.

"The changes may be this week. Maybe tomorrow. Most likely, we are talking about Chernyshev and Kuleba. In my opinion, Kuleba may be the head of the Ministry of Regional Development, and Chernyshov may be the Minister of the Ministry of Infrastructure," Razumkov said.

At the same time, Dmytro Razumkov did not specify whether Kuleba was Oleksiy or Dmytro.

Add

Oleksiy Chernyshov is the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine. Formerly: Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine in 2020-2022 and Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration in 2019-2020.

Oleksiy Kuleba - Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (since January 24, 2023). Former Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration from February 8 to March 15, 2022 and from May 21, 2022 to January 24, 2023. He was the First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the exercise of self-governing powers from January 1, 2021 to February 2022.

Recall

Today, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine was to consider the dismissal of several ministers.