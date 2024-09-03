ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Razumkov on personnel reshuffles in the government: who can get what positions

Razumkov on personnel reshuffles in the government: who can get what positions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18271 views

MP Dmytro Razumkov announced possible personnel changes in the government this week. According to him, Chernyshov may become the head of the Infrastructure Ministry, and Kuleba may become the head of the Regional Development Ministry.

Personnel changes in the government may take place this week, and possibly tomorrow. This was stated by MP Dmytro Razumkov on the air of KIEV24, UNN reports.

"The changes may be this week. Maybe tomorrow. Most likely, we are talking about Chernyshev and Kuleba. In my opinion, Kuleba may be the head of the Ministry of Regional Development, and Chernyshov may be the Minister of the Ministry of Infrastructure," Razumkov said. 

At the same time, Dmytro Razumkov did not specify whether Kuleba was Oleksiy or Dmytro.

Oleksiy Chernyshov is the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine. Formerly: Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine in 2020-2022 and Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration in 2019-2020.

Oleksiy Kuleba - Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (since January 24, 2023). Former Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration from February 8 to March 15, 2022 and from May 21, 2022 to January 24, 2023. He was the First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the exercise of self-governing powers from January 1, 2021 to February 2022.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine  was to consider the dismissal of several ministers.

