Rape of a Ukrainian woman in Warsaw: what is known

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39541 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 153020 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 91667 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 325406 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 268181 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202264 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237823 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253116 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159224 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372480 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 80388 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 153020 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 325406 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 229693 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 268182 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26936 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 36328 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33908 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93828 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 100520 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Rape of a Ukrainian woman in Warsaw: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98053 views

A Ukrainian woman was raped in Warsaw by a man who attacked her with a knife, strangled her, tore off her clothes, and raped her on the stairs in front of her house, leaving her there in serious condition.

Rape of a Ukrainian woman in Warsaw: what is known

A Ukrainian woman was attacked by a rapist in the Polish capital on Monday night. According to local media  , the man put a knife to the girl's throat, strangled her and tore off her clothes, then raped her and left her on the stairs in front of her house.  The girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The alleged attacker has already been detained, UNN reports

Details

The rape took place on Monday night in the center of Warsaw. According to local media, the 20-year-old Ukrainian woman was returning to her apartment in the morning. 

Judging by the CCTV footage, the man tracked the girl from Zhuravya Street. When the woman was at the height of the apartment building No. 34, the attacker put a balaclava on her head, pulled out a knife, grabbed her from behind and dragged her in front of the front gate. 

Journalists say that the offender strangled the woman and tore off her clothes. The whole incident lasted several minutes. The attacker then dragged the young woman into a neighboring apartment building to the stairwell and raped her there. 

He then left her on the steps in front of the gate and walked away. On the way, he scattered her things, got on a tram and went in the direction of Mokotow.

It is noted that the recordings show that the incident was seen by passers-by, but people were passing by, and no one reacted to the attacker's actions. 

There is footage showing two girls walking along the sidewalk. They were shouting something, but it did not stop the attacker. Then there was a couple walking, a boy and a girl, but they also passed by and did not react," said the woman who has the camera footage. 

Only the security guard, who was getting ready for his morning shift, reacted. He found the girl lying naked on the stairs and immediately called the authorities. A few minutes later, the police and an ambulance arrived at the scene.

If it wasn't for a security guard who came to work for the morning shift, it is unknown how the fate of this terribly abused woman would have turned out. He found her on the steps in front of the gate and called for help.

- the statement said.

The girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police immediately began searching for the attacker. In just a few hours, the man was found and detained using video surveillance cameras . It is noted that the alleged attacker was hiding in his apartment on Rakovetska Street in Mokotiv.

The cops added that during the search of the apartment of the suspect in the robbery and rape, they found books on criminal topics. The man faces life imprisonment for the crime.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Warsaw
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87