Rape of a Ukrainian woman in Warsaw: what is known

A Ukrainian woman was attacked by a rapist in the Polish capital on Monday night. According to local media , the man put a knife to the girl's throat, strangled her and tore off her clothes, then raped her and left her on the stairs in front of her house. The girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The alleged attacker has already been detained, UNN reports.

Details

The rape took place on Monday night in the center of Warsaw. According to local media, the 20-year-old Ukrainian woman was returning to her apartment in the morning.

Judging by the CCTV footage, the man tracked the girl from Zhuravya Street. When the woman was at the height of the apartment building No. 34, the attacker put a balaclava on her head, pulled out a knife, grabbed her from behind and dragged her in front of the front gate.

Journalists say that the offender strangled the woman and tore off her clothes. The whole incident lasted several minutes. The attacker then dragged the young woman into a neighboring apartment building to the stairwell and raped her there.

He then left her on the steps in front of the gate and walked away. On the way, he scattered her things, got on a tram and went in the direction of Mokotow.

It is noted that the recordings show that the incident was seen by passers-by, but people were passing by, and no one reacted to the attacker's actions.

There is footage showing two girls walking along the sidewalk. They were shouting something, but it did not stop the attacker. Then there was a couple walking, a boy and a girl, but they also passed by and did not react," said the woman who has the camera footage.

Only the security guard, who was getting ready for his morning shift, reacted. He found the girl lying naked on the stairs and immediately called the authorities. A few minutes later, the police and an ambulance arrived at the scene.

If it wasn't for a security guard who came to work for the morning shift, it is unknown how the fate of this terribly abused woman would have turned out. He found her on the steps in front of the gate and called for help. - the statement said.

The girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police immediately began searching for the attacker. In just a few hours, the man was found and detained using video surveillance cameras . It is noted that the alleged attacker was hiding in his apartment on Rakovetska Street in Mokotiv.

The cops added that during the search of the apartment of the suspect in the robbery and rape, they found books on criminal topics. The man faces life imprisonment for the crime.