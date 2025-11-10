Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: perpetrators lost appeal, sentence upheld

The Court of Appeal upheld the sentence for three individuals for sexual violence against a minor in Zakarpattia. They were each sentenced to 6 years in prison. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

With the participation of juvenile prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Zakarpattia Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the Volovets District Court against three individuals found guilty of sexual violence against a minor (Part 3, Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They were each sentenced to 6 years in prison. - the statement reads.

It is reported that in March 2023, the local court imposed a sentence with a probationary period. With the participation of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, the verdict was overturned, and the case was sent for a new trial.

As a result of the retrial in February 2025, all three were found guilty and sentenced to actual imprisonment. The defense filed appeals, but the court rejected them, agreeing with the arguments of the prosecutors.

The state is obliged to protect children, and we will consistently uphold this principle in every process. The Court of Appeal confirmed that sexual violence against minors cannot be justified or mitigated by any arguments from the defense. - stated Maksym Chervonyi, Head of the Department for the Protection of Children's Interests and Combating Domestic Violence at the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall that

The Volovets Court found guilty three defendants in the case of sexual violence against a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia and sentenced them to 6 years in prison.