Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: Ombudsman responds to suspects' attempt to avoid punishment
Lubinets commented on the attempt of the suspects in the rape of a minor to mobilize. The Ombudsman assured that the case was under control, and the Ministry of Defense refused to mobilize them.
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the information that the suspects in the rape of a minor in Transcarpathia tried to avoid punishment by mobilizing into the army, UNN reports.
Currently, there is an official statement from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine that they have been denied mobilization, and the activities of the TCC and the JV to which the individuals have applied will be inspected. For my part, I would like to emphasize that: the trial in this case is currently underway. The progress of the case is under the control of my Representative in the region; in case of violation of any rights of citizens, the Ombudsman's Office is ready to respond appropriately. To do this, everyone can contact our institution
The Ombudsman reminded that the case remains under his control.
Recall
In the summer of 2021, in the village of Verkhni Vorota in Zakarpattia, three teenagers raped a 14-year-old girl and recorded it on video, which they later sent to their peers.