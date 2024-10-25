Ramstein meeting postponed tentatively to November - MP
Kyiv • UNN
The meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense is postponed to November due to Hurricane Milton. The United States has already announced a new tranche of $400 million and is preparing an additional package of $800 million.
The meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format is scheduled for November. Ukraine expects the meeting to expand military assistance to force Russia to peace. This was stated by MP Oleksiy Leonov during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
The Ramstein meeting has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for November. Thanks to previous arrangements, we are receiving the assistance that our partners agreed on earlier as usual. For example, the United States has already announced the 68th tranche of military aid totaling $400 million. This package includes ammunition, including the HIMARS system. The president also announced the preparation of another package of American aid worth $800 million. This package is to be used to finance Ukrainian drones
He noted that military assistance based on the principle that “Russia should not win on the battlefield” is going according to plan.
“We expect Ramstein to expand this assistance, which will allow us to force Russia to peace,” Leonov added.
Recall
The October 12 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was postponed due to Hurricane Milton in the United States. President Biden canceled his visit to Germany, and a new date for the meeting will be announced later.