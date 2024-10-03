Rains in the west and up to 24°C: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Rains are expected in the west of the country, and no precipitation in the rest of the country. The temperature at night will be 7-15°, during the day 12-24°. In Kyiv and the region, no precipitation, 7-12° at night, 19-24° during the day.
Rains are expected in western Ukraine today, with no precipitation in the rest of the country. The temperature will be 12-24° during the day. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, on October 3, it will rain in the west of the country, while the rest of the country will be without precipitation.
Southeast, south wind, 5-10 m/s.
Temperatures are 7-12° at night, up to 15° on the seaside; 19-24° during the day, 12-17° in the western regions.
In Kyiv region
No precipitation. Southeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the region at night - 7-12°, during the day - 19-24°; in Kyiv - about 10° at night, during the day - 21-23°.