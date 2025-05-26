Rain and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on the last Monday of spring

On Monday, May 26, it will be cloudy with clearings in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to weather forecasters, short-term rains are expected in the northern, most of the western, central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, in some places thunderstorms during the day (significant rains in some places in the Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions during the day); no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Wind is mostly south-easterly, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Left Bank during the day. The temperature in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions ... during the day 12-17°; in the rest of the territory ... during the day 19-24°, in the east and south-east of the country 25-30° - the message says.

It will be cloudy and rainy in Kyiv and the region on Thursday. Air temperature - 19-21°.

