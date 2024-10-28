Railway workers in Ternopil region organized large-scale fuel theft
Kyiv • UNN
Police detained a group of railway depot workers who were systematically stealing fuel from diesel locomotives. The police seized 2,600 liters of diesel fuel from the criminals and they face up to 8 years in prison.
In Ternopil region, police detained a group of railway depot workers who were draining fuel from diesel locomotives. UNN reports with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.
Details
Law enforcement officers found that employees of the state railroad carrier were draining diesel fuel from locomotives in pre-arranged places. Being well aware of the train schedule, the criminals were waiting for a certain locomotive to stop at one of the regional railway stations.
By tampering with the locomotive's fuel system, the offenders illegally pumped fuel into canisters and then dumped them while the locomotive was moving in a prearranged place. Later, they took the canisters to storage facilities, where they poured the fuel into barrels and sold it to residents of the region, and distributed the money among themselves
Law enforcers caught the suspects red-handed as they were draining fuel from a diesel locomotive while it was parked at a railway station in Chortkiv district. At the place of detention, the police seized 19 canisters with almost 600 liters of stolen diesel fuel. In total, almost 2,600 liters of diesel fuel were seized from the criminals.
Five members of the group - locomotive drivers, assistant locomotive drivers, and a shop foreman - were served with suspicions of being part of an organized criminal group under Part 4 of Article 191 (Misappropriation, embezzlement, or seizure of property through abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
The suspects may face up to eight years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.
Recall
Since the beginning of 2024, 47 cases of theft of power equipment worth UAH 17.5 million have been recorded in Kharkiv region . This slows down the restoration of power supply after Russian shelling and causes significant damage.
