On the morning of September 26, an explosion occurred on a Russian railway section near the "Plyus" station in the Pskov region. The incident was reported by the region's governor, Mykhailo Vedernikov, who noted that there were no casualties and no train derailment.

Details

Local authorities report that emergency services are working at the scene, and residents have been urged to remain calm. The extent of the damage is currently not disclosed.

The "Plyus" station is located on the branch connecting Luga with Pskov. Due to the incident, the railway administration changed the route of two "Lastochka" passenger trains between Pskov and St. Petersburg – they were redirected through the "Batetskaya" station.

This is the second explosion on Russian railways this month. On September 13, explosive devices were discovered in the Oryol region during track inspections. One of them detonated, killing two people and injuring one. The incident caused delays for 17 trains.

Ukrainian military intelligence claimed responsibility for the explosion, explaining it as part of an operation to destroy logistics in the Oryol – Kursk direction.

A series of sabotages on Russian railway infrastructure has been ongoing since spring of this year. In May and June, explosions and collapses of tracks and bridges were recorded in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions. Some of these attacks resulted in passenger deaths and injuries, while others caused serious transport disruptions.

