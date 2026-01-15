Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+

$43.180.08
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 37075 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 34280 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 36261 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 33815 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 27604 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 23235 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian offensive in Ukraine slowed down: ISW named the reasonsPhotoJanuary 15, 03:07 AM • 17017 views
"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPDJanuary 15, 04:04 AM • 14453 views
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhoto06:59 AM • 13179 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy08:33 AM • 11120 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 5286 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 5336 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope08:08 AM • 20362 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 41664 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 53922 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Babak Serhiy Vitaliyovych
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Great Britain
UNN Lite
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis07:20 AM • 5108 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 35515 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 69706 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 61252 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 65458 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Film

Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

People's Deputy Honcharenko reported on the rejection of an amendment to bill No. 13574. It provided for the cancellation of mobilization deferment for men aged 25+ who enroll in educational institutions.

Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+

The Verkhovna Rada rejected an amendment to bill No. 13574 on the abolition of deferment for students over 25 years old, People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"They shot down the amendment and did not allow to take away the deferment from students," wrote MP Honcharenko.

According to him, it is about an amendment to bill No. 13574.

"If there are any problems in universities and there are those who do not study there - then deal with universities, deal with violators. And do not automatically equate everyone with violators," the MP noted.

Addition

Earlier, the head of the education committee Serhiy Babak reported that the bill for the second reading proposed that men aged 25 plus who would enter higher education institutions or professional pre-higher or vocational education would not have the right to deferment.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsEducation
Mobilization
Martial law
Babak Serhiy Vitaliyovych
Oleksiy Honcharenko