Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+

The Verkhovna Rada rejected an amendment to bill No. 13574 on the abolition of deferment for students over 25 years old, People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"They shot down the amendment and did not allow to take away the deferment from students," wrote MP Honcharenko.

According to him, it is about an amendment to bill No. 13574.

"If there are any problems in universities and there are those who do not study there - then deal with universities, deal with violators. And do not automatically equate everyone with violators," the MP noted.

Addition

Earlier, the head of the education committee Serhiy Babak reported that the bill for the second reading proposed that men aged 25 plus who would enter higher education institutions or professional pre-higher or vocational education would not have the right to deferment.