Rada postponed responsibility for gas stations for not adding 5% bioethanol to fuel

Kyiv • UNN

 616 views

The Verkhovna Rada postponed until January 1, 2026, the responsibility for gas stations for not adding 5% bioethanol to fuel. This applies to the norms of the law "On Alternative Fuels".

Rada postponed responsibility for gas stations for not adding 5% bioethanol to fuel

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a whole the bill that postponed until the end of the year the liability for gas stations for not adding 5% bioethanol to fuel. This is reported by UNN with reference to the people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the bill card No. 13134.

Details

Today, the Rada postponed the entry into force regarding the presence of at least 5% bioethanol in fuel until January 1, 2026. The corresponding amendment was introduced into bill 13134, which was adopted as a whole

- Zheleznyak reported.

In accordance with the bill, a norm is added to the law "On Alternative Fuels", according to which liability for offenses defined by parts one and two of Article 14 of the law "On Alternative Fuels", committed from the date of entry into force of bill No. 13134 until January 1, 2026, does not apply.

According to Article 14 of the law "On Alternative Fuels", economic entities that carry out retail trade of fuel are liable for non-compliance with the requirements for the sale of fuel without the addition of 5% bioethanol.

The bill, which was passed at today's meeting, postponed the liability for gas stations until January 1, 2026.

Recall

From May 1, 2025, the law on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on the mandatory use of liquid biofuel (biocomponents) in the transport sector entered into force, which establishes requirements for the composition of gasoline on the Ukrainian market.

Thus, all grades (except 98+ octane) must contain at least 5% bioethanol.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

