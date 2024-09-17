Rada passes tax hike bill in first reading - MP
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed in the first reading a bill to increase taxes by UAH 58 billion in 2023 and UAH 137 billion in 2024. The draft law provides for an increase in military duty and taxes for individual entrepreneurs.
On Tuesday, September 17, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the first reading the draft law No. 11416d on increasing taxes by UAH 58 billion this year and UAH 137 billion next year with 241 votes in favor. This was stated by the People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.
Details
On the second attempt, the Rada supported in the first reading #11416d a historic large tax increase of UAH 58 billion this year and UAH 137 billion next year.
FOR - 241
“Tax increase is the story that we inevitably have to come to” - Minister of Finance24.08.24, 19:13 • 42855 views
He said that the draft law supported by the Rada, in particular, provides for:
- Increasing the military tax from 1.5% to 5%
- Increase in taxes on 1-2 groups of individual entrepreneurs
- advance payments for gas stations
- 1% for all forms of individual entrepreneurs of the 3rd group
- 25% of profit for financial institutions
- monthly personal income tax reporting (for economy bookings)
- 50% tax on bank profits in 2024.
Since the law as a whole will not be adopted by October, the implementation will be retroactive to October 1
According to him, the MPs failed the shortened procedure for amendments (219), now they are submitting amendments and will have a second reading in mid-October.
Recall
MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that the Finance Ministry will propose to implement the tax increase “retroactively” from October 1. The Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada adopts the government's version of the draft law on tax increases for a second first reading