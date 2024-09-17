Rada passes tax hike bill in first reading - MP

On Tuesday, September 17, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the first reading the draft law No. 11416d on increasing taxes by UAH 58 billion this year and UAH 137 billion next year with 241 votes in favor. This was stated by the People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

On the second attempt, the Rada supported in the first reading #11416d a historic large tax increase of UAH 58 billion this year and UAH 137 billion next year.

FOR - 241 - The MP writes.

“Tax increase is the story that we inevitably have to come to” - Minister of Finance

He said that the draft law supported by the Rada, in particular, provides for:

Increasing the military tax from 1.5% to 5%

Increase in taxes on 1-2 groups of individual entrepreneurs



advance payments for gas stations



1% for all forms of individual entrepreneurs of the 3rd group



25% of profit for financial institutions



monthly personal income tax reporting (for economy bookings)



50% tax on bank profits in 2024.



Since the law as a whole will not be adopted by October, the implementation will be retroactive to October 1 - said the MP.

According to him, the MPs failed the shortened procedure for amendments (219), now they are submitting amendments and will have a second reading in mid-October.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that the Finance Ministry will propose to implement the tax increase “retroactively” from October 1. The Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada adopts the government's version of the draft law on tax increases for a second first reading