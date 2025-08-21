Rada failed two laws within the Ukraine Facility

The Verkhovna Rada failed to adopt two draft laws - No. 9363 and No. 5837 - within the framework of the Ukraine Facility, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Two laws on the Ukraine Facility failed. No. 9363 - on the digitalization of enforcement proceedings, No. 5837 - on the basic principles of state supervision. Both were completely failed in the second reading - Zheleznyak wrote.

For reference

The Ukraine Facility is financial support for Ukraine from the European Union amounting to €50 billion for 2024-2027. The program is aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability, rebuilding, modernizing the country, and promoting Ukraine's European integration.