Rada failed two laws within the Ukraine Facility
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada did not adopt in the second reading draft laws No. 9363 and No. 5837. These laws concerned the digitalization of enforcement proceedings and state supervision.
The Verkhovna Rada failed to adopt two draft laws - No. 9363 and No. 5837 - within the framework of the Ukraine Facility, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.
Two laws on the Ukraine Facility failed. No. 9363 - on the digitalization of enforcement proceedings, No. 5837 - on the basic principles of state supervision. Both were completely failed in the second reading
For reference
The Ukraine Facility is financial support for Ukraine from the European Union amounting to €50 billion for 2024-2027. The program is aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability, rebuilding, modernizing the country, and promoting Ukraine's European integration.