Rada adopts law on plea bargains: what awaits cooperators?
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada passed a law allowing for a reduction in prison sentences for cooperation with the investigation. The document provides for fines ranging from 20 thousand to 12 million NMDG and possible confiscation of property.
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a draft law on plea bargains, which allows for a shorter prison term than required by the Criminal Code in case of cooperation with the investigation through the exposure of accomplices. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a whole #12039 draft law on plea bargaining This text was supported by both the SAPO and the NABU, and it also meets our international obligations
According to him, the document introduces a new article that allows for a shorter prison term than required by the code in case of cooperation with the investigation through exposing accomplices and compensation for damage. For example, 5 years instead of 8 years.
At the same time, the court will be able to impose a fairly large fine as an additional punishment:
- for minor crimes: from 20 thousand to 120 thousand NMDG
- for serious crimes: from 120 thousand to 6 million. NMDG.
- for particularly serious crimes: from 270 thousand to 12 million. NMDG
In such cases, the court will also be able to confiscate the defendant's property, if this type of punishment is agreed upon.
At the same time, this tool will reportedly not be applicable as a general rule to organizers of schemes, unless such an organizer exposes another organizer
In the case of lesser crimes and if they are not large schemes without accomplices, a reduced sentence can be obtained by a defendant who fully compensates for the damage, pays a fine and may receive additional confiscation.
"The law must be signed by October 31 to receive money under the Ukraine Facility Plan. It is worth 4 billion euros," Zheleznyak added.
Recall
UNN reportedthat the Verkhovna Rada passed a new draft law on plea bargaining on October 9 in the first reading.