Rada adjourns: MPs demand to put to vote bill to ban UOC-MP

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, has adjourned the parliamentary session. The reason for this was that two parliamentary factions demanded to put to a vote a bill that would ban religious organizations associated with the aggressor country. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Details

The Rada meeting was adjourned. Two factions demand to consider a bill to ban the Moscow church - Zheleznyak said.

Addendum

In May, the deputy head of the relevant committee, Yevhenia Kravchuk, reported that the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy had completed work on a bill that would ban religious organizations associated with the aggressor country and that the parliament would probably be able to pass it in May or June .

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine registered the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Activities of Religious Organizations in Ukraine" (No. 8371) in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine back in January 2013.

It was reported that the bill is aimed at ensuring spiritual independence, preventing a split in society on religious grounds, promoting the consolidation of Ukrainian society and protecting national interests.

The draft law provided for amendments to the laws "On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations" and "On State Registration of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations", which: make it impossible for religious organizations to operate in Ukraine whose governing center (management) is located outside Ukraine in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine.

It was adopted in the first reading last October.