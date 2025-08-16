$41.450.00
Putin's words should be treated with extreme caution: Warsaw reacted to the meeting of the US and Russian presidents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2780 views

Poland emphasizes the need for caution regarding Putin's words and calls for Western unity. All agreements concerning Ukraine must be made with its participation.

Poland stated that Putin's statements should be treated with great caution and called on the West to maintain unity. Any decisions regarding Ukraine should be made only with its direct participation. This is reported by UNN.

First, we recognize that it is in our interest for the war to end on the fairest possible terms, acceptable to both sides.

- said Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

He assessed Russian politics and Vladimir Putin himself. Other voices also emphasized that Putin's words should be treated with extreme caution. Putin has repeatedly said things that later turned out to contradict reality and his actions.

The President of Poland, aware of the historical context, believes - and this was also clearly stated - that all agreements regarding Ukraine must be made with Ukraine's participation.

Nothing about us without us: nothing about Central Europe without Central Europe, nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. We hope that the American-Ukrainian negotiations will take place in a friendly atmosphere. On this issue, we have maintained contact with the government side. In such an important matter, it is clear that people with expert knowledge and real authority should maintain communication with each other. We exchange information, regardless of who is physically present at the meeting.

- added Nawrocki.

In turn, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the game for the future of Ukraine, the security of Poland and all of Europe has entered a decisive phase.

Today it is even more obvious that Russia respects only the strong, and Putin has once again proven himself to be a cunning and ruthless player. Therefore, maintaining the unity of the entire West is crucial

- he said.

Recall

European leaders comment on the results of the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, calling for continued pressure on Moscow and support for Ukraine. They emphasize the need for reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Warsaw
Europe
Donald Tusk
United States
Ukraine
Poland