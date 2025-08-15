$41.450.06
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with Putin
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Putin's plane took off from Magadan and will land in Anchorage in a few hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2676 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's Tu-124PU plane took off from Magadan for Alaska. He will hold talks with US President Donald Trump.

Putin's plane took off from Magadan and will land in Anchorage in a few hours

The Tu-124PU aircraft of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin departed from Russia's Magadan, where Putin "honored the memory of Russian and American pilots," for Alaska for negotiations with US President Donald Trump. This was reported by UNN with reference to Flightradar.

Details

According to Flightradar, the special aircraft RA-64531 departed from Magadan Airport, located in the urban-type settlement of Sokol, and set course for Anchorage, Alaska, and will arrive in approximately four hours – around ten in the morning local time. The plane is currently flying over Kamchatka.

Addition

The Kremlin website reported that Putin landed in Magadan on his way to Alaska to honor the memory of Russian and American pilots.

"The monument is dedicated to the feat of the pilots of the Alaska-Siberia air route, along which Soviet and American servicemen ferried fighters and bombers supplied from the USA to the USSR under Lend-Lease during World War II. The monument perpetuates the history of cooperation between the two countries, depicting the moment of a handshake between Soviet and American pilots against the background of a vertically installed aircraft wing," the Kremlin stated.

Recall

The aircraft of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled to land in Anchorage exactly at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time). US President Donald Trump will meet him at the ramp.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

