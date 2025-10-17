Putin's long-time ally proposed to Elon Musk to build a tunnel across the Bering Strait: the amount and period of work were announced

A long-time ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, appealed to Elon Musk with a proposal to build a tunnel through the Bering Strait. He announced this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

According to him, this project can be implemented using The Boring Company technologies for less than 8 billion US dollars and in less than 8 years. In his opinion, this could become a symbol of technological cooperation between Eurasia and America.

Dmitriev immediately published several photos related to this project. The first is a hand-drawn sketch with a diagram of the path connecting Chukotka with Alaska, and the inscription in English: "The Kennedy-Khrushchev Bridge can and should be built between Alaska and Russia immediately."

The drawing was taken from a letter from US citizen Doug Sandstrom, which he sent to the then First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev, in connection with the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The second photo is a modern plan of the tunnel along the same route, stating: this could be a "Putin-Trump tunnel" worth 8 billion dollars.

