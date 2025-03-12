Putin wore a military uniform and allegedly arrived in the Kursk region. Demands to "defeat the enemy"
Kyiv • UNN
Russian media reports that Putin visited the Kursk region and held a meeting. He set the task of "completely defeating the enemy" and creating a security zone along the border.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin dressed in military uniform and, according to Russian media, allegedly arrived in the Kursk region. There have already been many statements about the alleged liberation of Russian territories and even captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
According to TASS, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin held a meeting at one of the command posts of the Kursk group of troops.
"Putin visited the Kursk region for the first time since the AFU attack on the region. He also heard a report from Gerasimov," the statement said.
According to Gerasimov, quoted by Russian media, more than 86% of the area occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been "liberated" in the Kursk region.
"Over the past five days, 24 settlements and 259 sq. km of territory have been liberated in the Kursk region... More than 400 Ukrainian soldiers have been captured in the Kursk region," the statement said, citing the General Staff of the Russian Federation.
At the same time, representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not comment on the situation in the Kursk region.
Add
Also, Russian media report that Putin allegedly set the task of "completely defeating the enemy" in the Kursk region as soon as possible.
"The Kursk region must be completely liberated and think about creating a security zone along the state border," Russian media quote the Russian dictator as saying.
In addition, Putin allegedly demanded that Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region be considered terrorists.
Supplement
Today, the OSINT project DeepState reported that the enemy had occupied Makhnovka, Zamostya, Kozacha Loknya, which are in the Kursk region.
Reminder
During the day, 259 battles took place on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction.