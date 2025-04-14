Putin wants war, Russian propagandists are preparing the audience for the "failure" of negotiations - Zelenskyy

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1284 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 17991 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:15 AM • 15692 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

10:31 AM • 20791 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30095 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63552 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

06:47 AM • 59500 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34011 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

April 15, 02:47 PM • 59615 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106828 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 17991 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 51594 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 63552 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
06:47 AM • 59500 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166864 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23502 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21144 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22772 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24679 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27300 views
Putin wants war, Russian propagandists are preparing the audience for the "failure" of negotiations - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3774 views

Zelenskyy said that Putin is focused on continuing the war, and propagandists are preparing Russians for the "ineffectiveness" of negotiations. He emphasized the need for strong pressure on Russia.

Putin wants war, Russian propagandists are preparing the audience for the "failure" of negotiations - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is focused on continuing the war, and Russian state propagandists are preparing their audience for the fact that negotiations and diplomacy will not yield results. Strong pressure on Russia is needed, and if it is not there, then Russia will continue to do what they are used to - continue to fight, reports UNN.

It has been 34 days since Ukraine responded positively to the American proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire - all such strikes, like on Sumy, like on Kryvyi Rih, like on Dnipro, like on Kupyansk and Beryslav, like on the entire front. And for 34 days, there has been a frank Russian refusal to cease fire. Now - just like for years - Putin is focused on continuing the war. Focused on such strikes - on killings. Russian state propagandists are preparing their audience for the fact that negotiations and diplomacy will not yield results. And the reason for this is only one - they there, in Moscow, are not afraid 

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that if there is not enough strong pressure on Russia, they will continue to do what they are used to - continue to fight.

It has already become a Russian state habit - to fight against neighbors, to export hatred and destroy lives. We all want it to stop. Peace is needed and must be lasting. That is why Ukraine always works constructively with partners in all formats that can provide security and restore peace. We are not just ready for peace quickly - Ukraine did not want a single second of this war, and every day Ukraine defends life 

- added Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that Russian President Vladimir Putin started the war against Ukraine, but he also continued to blame Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Joe Biden.

Zelensky should have stopped the war, and Putin should never have started it: Trump said that "everyone is to blame"14.04.25, 19:55 • 10767 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
