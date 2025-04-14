Putin wants war, Russian propagandists are preparing the audience for the "failure" of negotiations - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is focused on continuing the war, and Russian state propagandists are preparing their audience for the fact that negotiations and diplomacy will not yield results. Strong pressure on Russia is needed, and if it is not there, then Russia will continue to do what they are used to - continue to fight, reports UNN.

It has been 34 days since Ukraine responded positively to the American proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire - all such strikes, like on Sumy, like on Kryvyi Rih, like on Dnipro, like on Kupyansk and Beryslav, like on the entire front. And for 34 days, there has been a frank Russian refusal to cease fire. Now - just like for years - Putin is focused on continuing the war. Focused on such strikes - on killings. Russian state propagandists are preparing their audience for the fact that negotiations and diplomacy will not yield results. And the reason for this is only one - they there, in Moscow, are not afraid - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that if there is not enough strong pressure on Russia, they will continue to do what they are used to - continue to fight.

It has already become a Russian state habit - to fight against neighbors, to export hatred and destroy lives. We all want it to stop. Peace is needed and must be lasting. That is why Ukraine always works constructively with partners in all formats that can provide security and restore peace. We are not just ready for peace quickly - Ukraine did not want a single second of this war, and every day Ukraine defends life - added Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that Russian President Vladimir Putin started the war against Ukraine, but he also continued to blame Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Joe Biden.

Zelensky should have stopped the war, and Putin should never have started it: Trump said that "everyone is to blame"