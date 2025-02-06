Putin wants to use nuclear weapons in response to strikes on Belarus or Russia with conventional weapons

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 2154 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 56982 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101292 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104787 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122010 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101951 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128524 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103489 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 105542 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105542 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 101867 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101867 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 83852 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83852 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 110752 views

09:03 AM • 110752 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 105146 views

09:59 AM • 105146 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 1897 views

02:39 PM • 1897 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121994 views

09:20 AM • 121994 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128514 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161724 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 151907 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151907 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 105146 views

09:59 AM • 105146 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 110752 views

09:03 AM • 110752 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138146 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 139911 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139911 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 167709 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167709 views
Putin wants to use nuclear weapons in response to strikes on Belarus or Russia with conventional weapons

Putin wants to use nuclear weapons in response to strikes on Belarus or Russia with conventional weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106393 views

Russia and Belarus have signed a security assurance treaty that provides for the use of nuclear weapons. The document is designed for 10 years with automatic renewal and allows for the deployment of Russian military facilities in Belarus.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has submitted a security guarantees agreement with Belarus to the State Duma for ratification. The document was signed in December last year. It provides for the use of nuclear weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to TASS and Interfax. 

Details

It is noted that on Wednesday, February 05, Russian President Polladimir Putin submitted a security guarantees agreement with Belarus to the State Duma for ratification. 

One of the articles of the treaty, in particular, provides that “the parties consider nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation as an important factor in preventing nuclear military conflicts and military conflicts involving conventional means of destruction, as well as a means of deterrence, the use of which is an extreme and necessary measure.

The nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation may be used in response to the use of nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction against either Party, as well as in the event of aggression against either Party with the use of conventional weapons that poses a critical threat to its sovereignty or territorial integrity

- the article of the agreement says.

According to the same article, “the decision to use the nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation deployed on the territory of the Republic of Belarus for the defense of the Republic of Belarus shall be made in accordance with the procedure established by the Parties.

The agreement also stipulates that, in accordance with separate agreements between the Parties, in order to prevent and repel acts of aggression against Belarus, military and other facilities of Russia may be established on the territory of Belarus, as well as Russian military formations may be deployed

- the news agency writes.

According to the agreement, the Parties will appoint special representatives who will meet at least twice a year to review the operation of the agreement and develop, if necessary, proposals for measures to improve its effectiveness for consideration by the heads of state.

The agreement is concluded for 10 years with automatic prolongation for subsequent 10-year terms.

Recall

Lavrov announced the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of nuclear-tipped missiles. The decision was made in response to US plans to deploy missiles in Germany starting in 2026.

Trump wants to sign a new nuclear deal with Iran05.02.25, 21:45 • 29010 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
donald-trumpDonald Trump
germanyGermany
iranIran

