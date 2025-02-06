Putin wants to use nuclear weapons in response to strikes on Belarus or Russia with conventional weapons

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has submitted a security guarantees agreement with Belarus to the State Duma for ratification. The document was signed in December last year. It provides for the use of nuclear weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to TASS and Interfax.

It is noted that on Wednesday, February 05, Russian President Polladimir Putin submitted a security guarantees agreement with Belarus to the State Duma for ratification.

One of the articles of the treaty, in particular, provides that “the parties consider nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation as an important factor in preventing nuclear military conflicts and military conflicts involving conventional means of destruction, as well as a means of deterrence, the use of which is an extreme and necessary measure.

The nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation may be used in response to the use of nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction against either Party, as well as in the event of aggression against either Party with the use of conventional weapons that poses a critical threat to its sovereignty or territorial integrity - the article of the agreement says.

According to the same article, “the decision to use the nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation deployed on the territory of the Republic of Belarus for the defense of the Republic of Belarus shall be made in accordance with the procedure established by the Parties.

The agreement also stipulates that, in accordance with separate agreements between the Parties, in order to prevent and repel acts of aggression against Belarus, military and other facilities of Russia may be established on the territory of Belarus, as well as Russian military formations may be deployed - the news agency writes.

According to the agreement, the Parties will appoint special representatives who will meet at least twice a year to review the operation of the agreement and develop, if necessary, proposals for measures to improve its effectiveness for consideration by the heads of state.

The agreement is concluded for 10 years with automatic prolongation for subsequent 10-year terms.

