Putin threatened the West with force in response to "new threats"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, stated that Moscow is ready to respond to any challenges not with words, but with military force. This is reported by Russian "media", writes UNN.

Details

According to dictator Putin, strategic stability in the world "continues to collapse," and the West, with its "destructive actions," has effectively destroyed the foundations of dialogue between nuclear-weapon states. Putin also justified Russia's withdrawal from the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles, calling it a "forced step."

Putin promises militants 2 hectares of Ukrainian land for participating in the war - CNS

He emphasized that the Kremlin's plans to build up its defense potential are being implemented "in full and on schedule," and Russian deterrence forces are "reliable and ready for use."

Despite the aggressive rhetoric, Putin also mentioned the "advantage of a political and diplomatic solution," but once again accused the West of unwillingness to respond to Russian initiatives for dialogue, particularly with the United States.

ISW: Putin tries to intimidate Ukraine and the West through Kremlin insiders