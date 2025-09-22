$41.250.00
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
11:53 AM • 2278 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 10032 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
09:32 AM • 25056 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 28611 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 20791 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 32797 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 21948 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 32674 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 47354 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Putin threatened the West with force in response to "new threats"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council and made several statements regarding "new threats" to Russia and an "immediate" response to them.

Putin threatened the West with force in response to "new threats"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, stated that Moscow is ready to respond to any challenges not with words, but with military force. This is reported by Russian "media", writes UNN.

Details

According to dictator Putin, strategic stability in the world "continues to collapse," and the West, with its "destructive actions," has effectively destroyed the foundations of dialogue between nuclear-weapon states. Putin also justified Russia's withdrawal from the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles, calling it a "forced step."

Putin promises militants 2 hectares of Ukrainian land for participating in the war - CNS21.09.25, 22:32 • 3654 views

He emphasized that the Kremlin's plans to build up its defense potential are being implemented "in full and on schedule," and Russian deterrence forces are "reliable and ready for use."

Despite the aggressive rhetoric, Putin also mentioned the "advantage of a political and diplomatic solution," but once again accused the West of unwillingness to respond to Russian initiatives for dialogue, particularly with the United States.

ISW: Putin tries to intimidate Ukraine and the West through Kremlin insiders21.09.25, 07:19 • 17276 views

Stepan Haftko

