Putin promises militants 2 hectares of Ukrainian land for participating in the war - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to distribute two-hectare plots of Ukrainian land to militants. This confirms the colonial nature of the war, as the occupiers are seizing territories from Ukrainians.

Putin promises militants 2 hectares of Ukrainian land for participating in the war - CNS

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his intention to distribute two-hectare plots of Ukrainian land to militants as a reward for participating in the war. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers plan to transfer captured territories, seized from Ukrainians, into ownership.

The Russian war is purely colonial, which is confirmed by dictator Vladimir Putin's promise to give 2 hectares of our land to militants

- emphasized the CNS.

It is important to note that earlier, Russian propaganda accused Ukraine of similar plans, claiming that Kyiv was going to "distribute Donbas lands to soldiers." However, now the Kremlin itself has announced the implementation of such intentions.

Recall

The CNS previously reported that Russian occupiers and collaborators are actively seizing housing from Ukrainians in the occupied territories. Russians are recruiting "inspectors" from among local collaborators to help seize property from Ukrainians.

