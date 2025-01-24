Putin talks about his “trusting” relationship with Trump
In an interview with a Russian state media outlet, the Russian president spoke about his business and trusting relationship with Donald Trump. Putin also characterized these relations as pragmatic.
In an interview with a Russian state media journalist, the Kremlin leader noted that he has always had a business and, at the same time, trusting relationship with US President-elect Donald Trump.
I have always had a business relationship with the current president of the United States, an exclusively business relationship, but at the same time a pragmatic and trusting relationship, I would say
