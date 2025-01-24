Putin talks about his “trusting” relationship with Trump

In an interview with a Russian state media journalist, the Kremlin leader noted that he has always had a business and, at the same time, trusting relationship with US President-elect Donald Trump.

I have always had a business relationship with the current president of the United States, an exclusively business relationship, but at the same time a pragmatic and trusting relationship, I would say - Putin said.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine.