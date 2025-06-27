Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he stands in solidarity with US President Donald Trump in believing that a new level of cooperation should be reached after a potential meeting between the two leaders.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his readiness for contacts with Donald Trump, expressing respect for his initiatives regarding the settlement of the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin emphasizes the sincerity of Trump's efforts and is open to negotiations.

Putin said Russia seeks to end the war on its own terms