The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
03:44 PM • 41974 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
03:12 PM • 71768 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
01:18 PM • 45218 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
June 27, 01:01 PM • 145319 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
June 27, 10:27 AM • 49708 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
June 27, 10:12 AM • 64341 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
June 27, 09:36 AM • 55268 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 51470 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
June 26, 04:34 PM • 217820 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Putin supported Trump's idea of "new frontiers of cooperation" - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

Russian President Vladimir Putin supports Donald Trump's idea of "new frontiers of cooperation" after a potential meeting. The Kremlin confirms its readiness for contacts with Trump and respects his initiatives for settling the Russian war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he stands in solidarity with US President Donald Trump in believing that a new level of cooperation should be reached after a potential meeting between the two leaders.

Putin stands in solidarity with Trump that new frontiers of cooperation must be reached following the meeting.

- it is stated in the post.

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his readiness for contacts with Donald Trump, expressing respect for his initiatives regarding the settlement of the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin emphasizes the sincerity of Trump's efforts and is open to negotiations.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
