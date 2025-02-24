putin said that the EU can play a role in finding ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but without its demands. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the aggressor is not against the European Union's participation in the "Ukrainian settlement," but "Europe cannot make demands.

The president of the terrorist country said that decisions to end the war cannot be made solely on the basis of European demands, but must take into account the positions of other international players, including the BRICS countries.

Recall

putin declared that Russia is ready to cooperate with the United States on the extraction of rare earth metals in the occupied Donbas. He also emphasized the need to establish a full cycle of processing these metals for the development of the Russian economy.

