“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 10312 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 10312 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 28940 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 28940 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 61512 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 61512 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 37959 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 37959 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108155 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94019 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111695 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116564 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116564 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147595 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115107 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115107 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 82658 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 36617 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104120 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 48643 views

05:35 AM • 48643 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 25037 views

09:03 AM • 25037 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 61512 views

09:20 AM • 61512 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108155 views

06:23 AM • 108155 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147595 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 138599 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138599 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 171121 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 6956 views

09:59 AM • 6956 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 25037 views

09:03 AM • 25037 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132086 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 134007 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134007 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 162546 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162546 views
putin sets conditions for EU participation in resolving the conflict in Ukraine

putin sets conditions for EU participation in resolving the conflict in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59505 views

putin said that the EU could play a role in finding a solution to the conflict in Ukraine, but without European demands. He insists on taking into account the positions of other international players, including the BRICS countries.

putin said that the EU can play a role in finding ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but without its demands. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the aggressor is not against the European Union's participation in the "Ukrainian settlement," but "Europe cannot make demands.

The president of the terrorist country said that decisions to end the war cannot be made solely on the basis of European demands, but must take into account the positions of other international players, including the BRICS countries. 

Recall

putin declared that Russia is ready to cooperate with the United States on the extraction of rare earth metals in the occupied Donbas. He also emphasized the need to establish a full cycle of processing these metals for the development of the Russian economy.

Putin wants to offer the US cooperation in mining rare earth metals in the occupied Donbas24.02.25, 22:02 • 69805 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

putin sets conditions for EU participation in resolving the conflict in Ukraine | УНН